Kai Wegner from the Berlin CDU is ahead in the polls ahead of the Berlin elections on February 12. © Carsten Koall/dpa

In Berlin, the CDU is clearly at the top in polls. The Christian Democrats lead ahead of the SPD and the Greens. Left and AfD are in double digits, the FDP only at five percent.

Berlin – A week before the repeat elections to the Berlin House of Representatives, a survey sees the CDU achieve its best result in eight years with 26 percent. As the Berlin newspaper on Sunday, citing a representative Forsa poll commissioned by her, the Greens came in second place with 18 percent, with the SPD almost tied with 17 percent of the vote.

The left reached twelve percent in the survey. It is followed by the AfD with ten percent, while the FDP, according to the report, just barely secures its presence in the House of Representatives with only five percent.

Source: survey by forsa for Berliner Zeitung (February 5)

Berlin election: population dissatisfied

One explanation is “the great dissatisfaction of the citizens with the state of the city in general and the politics of the red-red-green coalition that has been in power since 2016 in particular”. writes the Berlin newspaper. According to the survey, “sometimes up to 90 percent of those questioned are dissatisfied with the work of the administration and with the housing, school or traffic situation in the city”.

At the same time, only a minority of 29 percent believe that a CDU-led Senate would work better than the current coalition.

On the original election day, September 26, 2021, there were numerous glitches. In November last year, the Berlin Constitutional Court decided in a sensational judgment that the elections to the House of Representatives and to the twelve district councils were invalid and had to be repeated completely – there were simply too many serious mistakes in the Berlin elections. (AFP)