E.According to a current study, a quarter of e-scooter users in Germany do not know the current alcohol limit. This was the result of a representative Forsa survey commissioned by the German Road Safety Council (DVR). Almost half (49 percent) of those surveyed stated that the same limit values ​​apply to e-scooters as to other motor vehicles. 20 percent assumed that the alcohol limits were the same as for cyclists.

In fact, the same alcohol limits apply to e-scooter drivers as to motorists. According to ADAC, anyone who is on the move with 0.5 to 1.09 per mille is committing an administrative offense and receiving a fine. As a rule, this means: 500 euros, a month’s driving ban and two points in Flensburg. A criminal offense exists if the driver of the vehicle drives despite a blood alcohol concentration of 1.1 per mille or more.

Even when it comes to where e-scooters are allowed in road traffic, the survey revealed gaps in knowledge among drivers: 18 percent said that it is generally allowed to drive an e-scooter on sidewalks in urban areas. 27 percent said that this was only allowed if it was expressly approved by an additional sign. According to the ADAC, driving an e-scooter on the sidewalk is subject to a fine of up to 30 euros.

Up to 20 kilometers per hour

In the summer of this year, reliable accident figures were available for the first time since the new e-scooters were registered: From January to March 2020, the police recorded a total of 251 accidents in which people were injured or killed.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, an e-scooter driver died during this time. 39 were seriously injured and 182 were slightly injured in accidents with so-called small electric vehicles. For comparison: In the same period there were 12,700 bicycle accidents in which people were injured. 52 cyclists were killed, 2052 were seriously injured and 10,431 were slightly injured.

E-scooters have been approved in Germany since June 15, 2019. The police record accidents with these vehicles separately, but only since January 1, 2020. The vehicles are allowed to travel between six and 20 kilometers per hour. You don’t need a driver’s license.

At the start of the e-scooter, Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) had advertised a “real additional alternative to the car”, for example for the “last mile” to the train station or from the bus to the office. In the meantime, however, almost every second citizen would like to ban e-scooters from road traffic again. In a representative survey carried out in May on behalf of Tüv Rheinland, 47.4 percent were in favor of withdrawing their road traffic permit from electric scooters.

For the current study on behalf of the DVR, 1003 people aged 14 and over were surveyed from August 11th to 24th who had used them at least once since the introduction of the e-scooter.