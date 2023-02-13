Genaro García Luna (left) and Felipe Carderón, in 2019. ALFREDO ESTRELLA (AFP)

If the trial against Genaro García Luna were a series of drug traffickers and policemen, they would have already removed it from US screens due to lack of audience, so little is the interest that they have devoted to the matter in that country, as if it were not with them. And in Mexico they would be giving him a chance to see if he recovers viewers. Barely half of Mexicans (52%) have found out that a New York Court, the same one through which the famous Chapo Guzmán passed, under the spotlight of reporters from half the world, is judging the former Secretary of Security Public of Felipe Calderón. Major hunt. García Luna was the man called upon to fight drug trafficking and he has been listening for two weeks from the defendant’s dock as the prosecution’s witnesses recount their dark dealings with the drug cartels, from which, according to testimonies, he amassed a fortunate that he is no longer in Mexico. From the first day, the judicial chronicles showed the danger that hung over the image of former President Calderón in this process, since he is being judged to be his right hand for the security of Mexico. Today, the majority of his compatriots (84%) believe that he should also be investigated for links to drug trafficking.

The survey commissioned by this newspaper from the Enkoll agency has asked 1,223 women and men over the age of 18 throughout the country, in person, between February 4 and 7, about the famous trial of the anti-drug czar, a man who He came out of anonymity to occupy high-audience television spots in which he boasted police achievements against criminals that were later revealed to be montages to increase his popularity. Perhaps it is due to that fame at the time and his subsequent arrest in the United States accused of drug trafficking and false statements, for which an average of 54% of those consulted, although not all of them are aware of the trial, believe that the accusations against him they are “solid and credible”. Of course, if only those who are attentive are asked, that percentage rises to 77%.

And just as most accept the accusations and evidence that are being leveled against him as good, they also consider that Calderón should not be very far from those matters. The former prosecutor of Nayarit, Edgar Veytia, one of the most anticipated testimonies in the Brooklyn Court, declared last Tuesday that there were orders issued directly from President Calderón and García Luna to “support Chapo Guzmán” against the Beltrán Leyva. Calderón, who says he reserves his opinion on this trial for later, was quick to ensure that he “never negotiated or agreed” with organized crime, according to his social media reports.

One of the biggest debates that this process has generated is how the accusation against García Luna rests on the statements of witnesses who are imprisoned for accusations similar to those now facing the former Secretary of Security. How to give credit to convicted or confessed criminals, some of whom have given their testimony in search of prison benefits? It is not an easy question, despite the details that have been heard in Court. But there are not a few of those consulted in this survey who give some or a lot of credibility to what these witnesses have recounted. 45% say they have confidence in what has been said there against García Luna. But in this case, those who have little or no confidence in that win, reaching an average of 50%.

The trial is having an almost daily political reflection in Mexico, due to the times that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador mentions it in his morning conferences. Either to demonstrate his thesis on the dark waters that moved in the neoliberal governments and the looting of the national coffers, or to attack the media that are not following the process as the president wishes. In the same logic, the survey indicates that it is the followers of the ruling party, Morena, who follow the news coming from New York the most, who see the accusations against García Luna as solid, and who think, in the highest percentage obtained, a 91%, that Calderón should also be investigated.

But there are not a few co-religionists of the PAN, Calderón’s party, who seem to have lost sympathy for the former president: 74% think that he should be investigated for those episodes that today are judged in the person of García Luna. 85% in the case of the PRI members and 77% of those who call themselves non-partisan. Also, the majority of those consulted who declare their preference for the PAN (46%) consider that the accusations against the former Secretary of Security are solid. Another thing is the confidence they show in the criminals who are making statements these days: barely 36% give them credibility, but even so they are more than those of the PRI, who only 34% place their trust in those statements.

The distrust that Mexico traditionally shows towards its institutions is revealed once again in this survey. 48% of those consulted believe that if the trial had been held in their country, the result would have been more unfair than what would be obtained in the United States. Or at least just as unfair (8%). And in that there are almost no differences between parties, all above 51% in that opinion. The morenistas are the ones who give the least credit to the judicial independence of their country, since 58% answer that it would be more unfair if the courts were Mexican.

