With the war in Israel, Pd, M5S and Forza Italia descend

74.1% of Italians side with Israel in the conflict that erupted last Saturday with the Hamas attack against the Jewish state. It is the main data of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

23.8% of the sample had no opinion, while only 2.1% supported Hamas. 37.8% of Italians believe that Italy should send weapons to Israel as support in this war. 36.8% think that our country should not send weapons. 25.4% of those interviewed had no opinion.

In voting intentions Fratelli d’Italia rises to 29.3% while the League continues to grow and breaks through to 11% (11.1). Forza Italia drops to 5.9%. The Democratic Party loses more votes and slips to 19.4% while the 5 Star Movement falls back to 16.6%.



Business Survey Business Survey Business Survey Business Survey See also United States: they record three police officers brutally beating a man Business Survey



Subscribe to the newsletter

