vContraception with a “male pill” would meet with broad support in Germany. 70 percent of people would “definitely” or “somewhat” support it if men could also help avoid pregnancy with a pill. This was the result of a population-representative, online survey conducted by the opinion research institute Yougov among 2,032 people on behalf of the German Press Agency.

A total of around three quarters (76 percent) of women were in favor of it, while of men it was just under two thirds (63 percent).

The number of men who can basically imagine taking it is significantly lower. 37 percent answered “yes” and 27 percent answered “maybe”. A good one in five (21 percent) do not want to use a possible “male pill”.

On the other hand, 59 percent of women would definitely or somewhat support it if their partner took such a medication. Only 16 percent would “probably not” or “definitely not” approve of it. However, a quarter did not provide any information on this.

Women feel too much responsibility for contraception

There are clear differences between the sexes when it comes to the question of responsibility for contraception. While almost half (48 percent) of men were of the opinion that responsibility was divided equally, only a quarter of women felt the same way. A good half (52 percent) of women, however, think that the responsibility lies too much with them – only one in five men agrees with this attitude.

Drug is being tested in the USA

A phase I clinical trial for a “male pill” is currently underway in the USA. The drug, known as “YCT-529,” is a hormone-free retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-alpha) inhibitor that blocks a specific receptor for vitamin A in the testicles, preventing sperm production.







According to the scientists, the contraceptive showed 99 percent effectiveness in tests on male mice as part of preclinical studies. There were no side effects and the mice were able to reproduce again four to six weeks after stopping the pill.