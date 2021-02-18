BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to a survey, the gradual school openings in some federal states meet with approval from a majority. In the Germany trend of the ARD “Morgenmagazin”, 58 percent of those questioned were in favor of gradual school opening at the present time. 22 percent support a full resumption of regular school operations. Only 16 percent would prefer it if the schools remained completely closed.

The other measures in the fight against the corona pandemic are therefore also backed by a majority of the population. According to the survey by infratest dimap, 54 percent of Germans consider the existing measures to contain the pandemic to be appropriate. 16 percent don’t go far enough. 27 percent criticize the current restrictions in everyday life as too extensive.

Compared to the beginning of February, the number of critics of the Corona measures has risen: At this point in time, 22 percent found the measures too strict, 51 percent thought they were appropriate and 24 percent did not go far enough.