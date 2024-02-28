Although it affects 10 million people in our country, chronic pain represents one of the great silent aspects of Italian society, often unheard or underestimated and relegated to a private matter. However, the data emerging from the first Censis-Grünenthal Report 'Living without pain' underlines the urgency of changing this social perception, starting from the recognition of chronic pain as a specific pathology that requires adequate management, and responding together to the needs of 10 million of people in Italy.

Approximately 20% of adults in Italy are affected by chronic pain of moderate or severe intensity – recalls a note – and the impact is significant in everyday life (just think that 16% of people always suffer from it, continuously; 27% 6% every day and 37.1% several times a week) and even in the simplest activities (60.2% have difficulty lifting objects; 59.3% in carrying out physical activity; 50.5% in sleeping and around 49% in general mobility and carrying out household chores). But what do pain patients ask for? First of all, not to underestimate the meaning and consequences of chronic pain and to recognize its chronicity now. 72.5% of sufferers – the report shows – believe that pain is underestimated in society and the figure rises to 84% among the youngest; 81.7% believe that pain should be recognized as a separate pathology. Furthermore, the need to guarantee widespread and multidisciplinary support emerges to escape loneliness: the vast majority of patients are equipped to deal with the pathology alone, but for 86.2% of those interviewed it is essential to establish a specialist or dedicated service for pain in the health service.

“The data collected in the report are fundamental – explains Gabriele Finco, president of the Italian Association for the study of pain – First of all because a precise picture of pain in Italy has been missing for too long. Secondly because they provide institutions with the tools to understand the real problem and highlight the need for interventions, in line with Law 38 and with the needs expressed by patients. First of all, it is desirable to recognize chronic pain as an ad hoc pathology and include it in the new National Chronicity Plan” Pnc. Chronic pain is in fact not recognized in the PNC, which had the ambition of harmonizing the care methods for chronic conditions on a national scale, with appropriate involvement of the Regions.

“Also of significant importance – adds Finco – is the establishment of appropriate specialist paths, which have the aim of guaranteeing widespread and continuous management across the territory over time. For this reason it is necessary to standardize solutions, online, via chat or in telemedicine, to support remote patient monitoring in a timely manner. An aspect of empathic closeness, which we know is fundamental for the patient's state of well-being”.

“The set of information conveyed in the report makes the impact of pain in Italy more visible and the urgency of its management by the entire health system – comments Laura Premoli, General Manager of Grünenthal Italia – Our support to this initiative was born from the desire to evolve the culture of pain in our country and is consistent with our other scientific information and awareness-raising projects that support patients and caregivers in everyday life and contribute to bridging the cultural deficit”.

Underestimated or at most considered a sentinel factor that announces a danger distinct from it – concludes the note – chronic pain described by the numbers of the Censis Grünenthal Report (a leading global pharmaceutical company in the management of pain and related diseases) reflects the urgency of addressing the problem with targeted and coordinated interventions and highlights the widespread diffusion of the pathology and its significant impact which generates significant burdens for society, the family and personal dimensions, up to impacting the emotional sphere and the sense of loneliness. In fact, 48.8% of patients experienced apathy, loss of strength, weakness; 38.2% feeling of fragility, tendency to be easily moved; 37% states of anxiety and depression.