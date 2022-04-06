Two weeks after the shrimp ban was registered, uncertainty arises due to the delay in the resources that must be applied to the issue of inspection and surveillance in the fishing fields.

The regulations for some years have led the fishing sector to receive an economic resource that allows it to carry out surveillance and inspection in the bay areas with the resource granted by the state and federal governments that is applied in the purchase of fuel, while that the fishing cooperatives provide the human resource that, added together, allows for the necessary conditions to lift the ban with productivity.

The current conditions do not allow to guarantee a vigilance with the Fisheries officials that are counted, because they are few, and despite this the resource to face poaching has not been allowed to arrive due to the electoral ban, which could be closing as of next Sunday, the date on which the relief process will begin so that this resource reaches the fishing fields, which guarantees a delay in the surveillance of the Sinaloa coastal zone.