Denmark will temporarily tighten border controls because of the unrest surrounding the Koran burnings. The Ministry of Justice announced this on Thursday Danish media on Friday. Earlier this week, the Swedish government announced similar measures, which have yet to be approved by parliament.

According to the Danish authorities, it is necessary to pay more attention to who enters Danish territory, ‘to respond to specific and current threats’. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard specifically mentions the “recent Koran burnings”, which he says have had an impact “on the current security situation”.

The tightened border controls, both on the German-Danish border and on the border with Sweden, will run until August 10. But an extension may have to be taken into account. The Danish public broadcaster quotes a police spokesperson as saying that border controls will focus on people who could be involved in “demonstrations of this kind”.

In Sweden and Denmark, copies of the Koran have regularly been burned and damaged in recent months. The actions of anti-Islam activists have fueled a debate over Islamophobia, hate speech and freedom of expression in recent weeks. A possible ban on such Koran burnings was central to the discussion. For example, the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, questioned the frequently put forward argument that the Koran burnings fall under freedom of expression. “We don’t have full freedom of expression: we also have a racism provision. There are limits to what one can say”.