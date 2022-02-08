VideoImages have surfaced of the serious crash of Egan Bernal (25), who hit the back of a stationary bus on January 24. It gives an idea of ​​the impact of the collision.











The images were made by a security camera that hangs a few tens of meters from the scene of the accident. The images are therefore not sharp, but they do give an idea of ​​the speed at which Bernal collides with the red, stationary bus.

The Colombian cyclist, Tour winner in 2019, broke eleven ribs, a femur, a kneecap, two thoracic vertebrae, a cervical vertebra, a metacarpal bone and a thumb. Bernal also said he lost a tooth in the accident and had two perforated lungs.

Bernal was allowed to leave the hospital on Sunday, after just under two weeks. "The fact that I'm still alive feels like a rebirth to me," he said in a video message. "One minute you're preparing for the Tour de France, giving it your all in time trial training, and the next you're fighting for your life."

No prediction has yet been made due to his environment, his team INEOS Grenadiers or the doctors about when Bernal can possibly get back on his bike.

Check out the CCTV footage of the crash below: