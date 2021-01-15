Stop drone surveillance. After the Council of State, it is the CNIL which warns about the use of these flying objects by the police forces. This must cease “without delay”, ruled the National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms, Thursday, January 14 in a statement. The gendarme of personal data thus “called to order the Ministry of the Interior for having carried out the flights of drones equipped with cameras outside any legal framework”, indicated his restricted training, at the end of ‘a control procedure initiated in May 2020. “The public was also not informed about the use of drones as it should have been,” she added. And the mechanism for blurring the faces put in place subsequently did not convince her any more: it “does not necessarily prevent the identification of people as soon as the services of the Ministry of the Interior are able to ( the) deactivate ”.

In December already, the Council of State had ordered the prefect of police of Paris, Didier Lallement, to “cease, without delay, to proceed to the measures of surveillance by drone of the gatherings of people on the public highway”. Despite these advices, the gear may not be permanently grounded. Because the commission “asks the ministry to cease all drone flights until a normative framework authorizes such processing of personal data or until a technical system preventing any identification of persons is implemented”. While a month earlier the Council of State estimated that drones could not be used “without the prior intervention of a legislative text”.

The Ministry of the Interior took “note of (the) decision (of the CNIL), the terms of which it will respect”, he said in a statement. But he was quick to point out that article 22 of the text on “global security” should solve the problem. This one intends, in fact, to authorize the use of drones during demonstrations “when the circumstances give rise to fear of serious disturbances to public order”.

The use of drones is precisely one of the grievances of opponents of the bill which will soon be examined in the Senate. “With what the text provides on the use of drones, we are entering an unprecedented regime of generalized surveillance,” warns Magali Lafourcade in an interview with Humanity on Sunday. Beyond their use during mobilizations, the Secretary General of the Advisory Commission on Human Rights, who speaks on the text in a personal capacity, recalls that “ten reasons allow their use, from environmental risks to prevention of delinquency ”. And this while we “know nothing about the coupling with the files, or with facial recognition technologies, or how the data will be stored”.

It is against these provisions and the other liberticidal measures of this text and of the law on “separatism” that a new day of action is organized this Saturday, January 16 by the #StopLoiSecuriteGlobale coordination which brings together multiple organizations at the initiative of the four representative unions of journalists (SNJ – SNJ-CGT – CFDT-Journalists – SGJ-FO) and the League of Human Rights. Nearly 80 gatherings are planned in France (to be found on the coordination site). In Paris, the walk will leave at 2 pm from the Daumesnil metro to reach Bastille.