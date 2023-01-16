The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled that a maid be imprisoned for one month and deported from the country on charges of assaulting a one-year-old (Gulf) infant, and hitting her on the head several times, as the infant’s father discovered through surveillance cameras.

The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the accused to the court on charges of assaulting the safety of the infant, and demanded that she be punished under Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 regarding the rights of the child “Wadeema” and the Federal Crimes and Penalties Law.

According to the lawsuit papers, the maid assaulted the one-year-old girl by hitting her on the head twice.

The infant’s father confirmed that he witnessed the incident through the surveillance cameras in his house, and saw the maid severely hitting his daughter on the head several times.

By asking the accused maid in the arrest report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, she denied the accusation against her, stating that she wanted to make the child sleep in her lap, so she hit her shoulder with light blows, and caressed her hair until she fell asleep, pointing out that she did not intend to hit or harm her at all, admitting that she was the one who She appeared in the video with the child victim, and again denied the charge when she appeared in court via remote communication technology.

Concerning the argument that there was no trace of the beating, the court stated in the reasoning behind the ruling that the crime of beating and wounding does not require that the assault cause a wound or result in illness or disability. Evidence of the assault on the victim is sufficient for the conviction to be valid.

The court affirmed its satisfaction with the evidence of the incident, and the testimony of the child’s father, who witnessed the maid hitting his daughter several times hard on the head.

She indicated that she is reassured that the accused deliberately hit the victim child and harmed his body, and turns away from her denial of the incident, as she sees this as a way to ward off accusation and impunity, and then she was convicted, imprisoned for a month, and deported from the state.