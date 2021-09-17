The crime took place at dawn, and in the morning, while a person was passing from the bottom of the pyramid ring road to go to work, he was surprised to find a charred body in the garbage.

Immediately, the people of the area gathered and were terrified because of the ugliness of the scene, and the police were informed, who came and imposed a security cordon around the body, and the forensic medicine was called, who determined that the body was an elderly man.

According to what the “Sky News Arabia” website monitored from the crime scene, its leads were revealed by the surveillance cameras installed in the place.

Rashad Sayed, one of the eyewitnesses, who works in the garbage collection profession, stood in the place recalling the details of this tragic scene, and recounting it to the “Sky News Arabia” website.

Sayed said that he woke up in the morning and was surprised by the policemen filling the area where he works and residing, and are looking for the charred body of a man in his fifties, unidentified, noting that the people of the area were terrified after hearing about such a crime, and the presence of a charred body in the garbage.

Another eyewitness, Islam Hussein, a resident of the area that witnessed the crime, said: “When the security men began unloading the content of the surveillance cameras in the area, I saw a person called (Pigeon) I know him well and he works as a tuk-tuk driver, and he was carrying a mobile phone and accompanied by two women, and they threw him in the garbage and set it on fire.

He continued, “I informed the security men of the address of Hamama’s residence, and after his arrest, he admitted that the body belonged to his fiancée’s father, and that those who were with him in the photos were his fiancée and her mother, and that they participated in killing the father and threw his body in the garbage and burned it to prevent finding his identity and revealing their crime.”

The security services arrested the mother and her daughter, and the mother admitted that her daughter told her that her father had tried to sexually harass her, but she prevented him, so the mother immediately decided to take revenge on the father and get rid of him after a marriage that lasted more than 30 years.

And she continued in her confession to the security men, that she planned to kill him while he was asleep, then she used her daughter and fiancé to put him inside a “big around”, and threw him in the garbage under the ring road, then they set the body on fire to hide its features, to prevent the security men from reaching them.

The accused confirmed in the investigations that more than once she saw her husband trying to harass their 28-year-old daughter, and he justified his actions by saying that he “did not mean that”, until she resolved to get rid of him after her daughter confirmed that he had harassed her.

The three defendants were referred to the Public Prosecution, which decided to imprison them for 4 days pending the case.