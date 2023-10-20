Surveillance cameras documented a picture of a man accused of committing a theft from inside a vehicle in cooperation with another fugitive, but when asked, he denied the charge and said that he was really the person who appears in the picture, but he did not know how he was at the scene of the incident.

The lawsuit stated that a report was received by the operations room about the theft of a set of copper pipes worth 1,854 dirhams from a light vehicle belonging to a company, through the rear window of the vehicle being broken on the right side.

Through research and investigation, the memory of a surveillance camera at the place was emptied, and the accused was seen hitting the window with something, breaking it, and tampering with it. He was arrested and referred to the court, which punished him with imprisonment, deportation, and a fine.