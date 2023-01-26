1st gesture should be non-interference in choosing the next 4-star generals, top of the career, next week

The freezing of the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to command a battalion in Goiânia lowered the temperature in the government crisis with the military. Assistants Close to the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) told the Power360 that the climate is milder.

Lula changed the commander of the Army on Saturday (21.jan.2023). The chosen one was Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who carried out the exchange that the president wanted. Lula’s rapprochement with the military was articulated by Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro.

The 1st gesture of this approximation should come next week. The Army will choose a new wave of 4-star generals, the top of the career ladder. They will compose the Force High Command. So far, the government has not suggested any names. treat the subject as internal corporis.

The only edge still to be trimmed is the definition regarding the permanence of the minister Gonçalves Dias at the head of the GSI (Institutional Security Office). Lula has shown that he does not trust the general. Today, the balance is tilted towards his removal, but according to the president’s surroundings, there are still no definitions.

Gonçalves Dias became weaker after the invasions of the buildings of the Three Powers on the 8th of January. A relevant wing of the PT defends his removal.

Focus: defense industry

The Indian ambassador, Suresh Reddy, met on the 4th (25.jan) with José Múcio (Defence). He said he wants to invest in Brazil. THE Power360 showed that Brazilians taurus and CBC made joint ventures with Indian companies in 2022. Under Bolsonaro, the sector grew.



“It was an excellent and very productive meeting. Both sides are committed to building a very strong partnership, especially in the field of defence.,” said the ambassador to Power360.