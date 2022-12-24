A large part of Haarlem and parts of Spaarndam, Bloemendaal and the surrounding area were hit for hours on Friday evening just after 11 p.m. by a “very major power failure”, as grid manager Liander called it. It was caused by an explosion and fire in a high-voltage substation, according to the Kennemerland Security Region. The outage was resolved around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
