The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, at the National Congress, where he was sworn in as the South American country’s next head of state for the period 2023-2027 | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, opened this Sunday morning (10) the inauguration session of libertarian Javier Milei as the country’s new president, in Congress, on which occasion the transfer of command of the Casa Rosada by current president Alberto takes place. Fernandez.

While the parliamentary secretary read the resolution that declares Milei “president of the Argentine Nation during the validity of the Constitution between December 10, 2023 and December 10, 2027”, the elected official arrived at Congress, surrounded by supporters in the streets. Then, the inauguration of the vice-president, Victoria Villaruel, was formalized.

Kirchner gave protocol details of how the ceremony will take place throughout the day. The president-elect arrived at the venue to sign the Chamber of Deputies’ book of honor, adding his campaign slogan: “Long live freedom, damn it”. After the signing, Milei and Villarruel took the oath before the Assembly and were applauded with the sound of “freedom” by those present.

Without speaking before the Legislative Assembly, the elected Argentine president completed the first ceremonial acts and proceeded to the steps of Congress, where he will make his inaugural speech in front of supporters.

Villarruel, Milei’s vice president, spoke after the oath. “On behalf of Javier Milei, president of the Nation, and on my own behalf, I want to thank him for his presence. It is a moment that will forever remain in our hearts and I want to thank you for this gesture of accompanying us from other countries in the world and from the provinces”, he said.