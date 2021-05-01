A.With concerns about corona infections, Deutsche Post has not been delivering any consignments in house mailboxes for weeks in a cul-de-sac in a Duisburg district. The situation for deliverers was no longer tolerable due to the distant behavior of many residents, who mostly did not wear masks, said the spokeswoman for Deutsche Post, Britta Töllner, the German press agency. The “WAZ” had previously reported.

The cul-de-sac in the Rheinhausen district of Duisburg is lined with apartment blocks. Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, the delivery people’s vans have been surrounded by residents again and again. Post employees would not have wanted to get out and felt pressured by too little Corona distance and their security endangered by missing masks, said Töllner. Although there were no attacks, there were occasional verbally aggressive situations.

In order to protect its employees, the post has therefore suspended direct delivery to the houses, said Töllner. People have been able to pick up their letters and parcels at a neighboring branch since February. “Many also make use of the option and use our storage compartments there,” explained Töllner.

Last year, according to the postal service, attempts had already been made to advertise with the help of interpreters and street workers in the district for more security and compliance with protective measures against Corona. So far, the effects of the interventions have not yet been sufficient to send the deliverers back onto the street, said Töllner. “First of all, it must be permanently ensured that they are not in danger.”