The politicians and electoral strategists many times fear the economists. They distrust that their calculations and politics spoil the primary objective of any government: to gather as many votes. It happened with Jaime Durán Barba-Marcos Peña at the time of Mauricio Macri, will happen with La Cámpora-Cristina Kirchner in the stage of Alberto Fernandez.

Guzmán, this week, advanced in a direction that sees that antinomy emerge. Agreeing with the IMF and lowering inflation at the same time is a combination that was last seen in 2002. But if you add that the government faces elections, the challenge seems unprecedented.

The Minister of Economy moved the pieces. Diego Bastourre, at the head of the Ministry of Finance in 2020 and his right hand to close the financial program of last year, goes to the board of the Central Bank. And Fernando Morra will take Bastourre’s place. Morra is the author of a thesis relevant for Argentina: how to lower moderate inflations (Although for some the current one already falls into the category of the high ones). Analyze the experiences of more than 100 countries, including Chile and Colombia. “The work is super relevant”, He says Andres Borenstein, a professor at UTDT and an Econviews economist who read the document. “It emphasizes conditions such as fiscal improvement, the Central Bank independence and a problem that is relevant for Argentina: the increase in rates as an additional difficulty to lower inflation “.

Guzmán referred this Friday to another aspect that Morra points out: the rate of disinflation. “We are looking for inflation to go down 5 percentage points year by year,” he said. Successful cases of disinflation take, on average, four or five years, Guzmán’s vice noted, although Chile and Colombia took more than a decade.

The minister works as a politician when he listens to La Cámpora (he intended a primary deficit for this year of 2% but in the Budget it remained at 4.5%), but he relies on his own when doing economy. He and Bastourre were teaching assistants to Jorge Carrera (current vice president of the Central Bank) at the University of La Plata. Morra taught with Daniel Heymann, a reference for local macroeconomists and tutor of Guzmán and Morra’s theses. It is known that Heymann is an ad honorem advisor to Guzmán.

Based on this laboratory, Guzmán will resume exchanges with him in the coming days. IMF. He will seek to ensure that there is no lack of coordination between the fiscal and monetary-exchange programs, even if Miguel Pesce says that he will comply with everything that Guzmán says and that Macri will not happen again. The economists of Cambiemos lament (still) that the monetary-exchange program with the IMF in 2018 was done by Federico Sturzenegger and not by Economía. This is surely one of the criticisms that the Fund pointed out in the ex post evaluation conducted by the Norwegian Odd Per Brekk and is waiting for the Board to approve its release. Although the IMF will not want the government to use that evaluation of the loan it gave to Macri as an electoral tool.

Sergio Chodos, Argentine representative to the IMF, said yesterday that Argentina is seeking an agreement for May, before the expiration with the Paris Club: that month US $ 2,188 million of the last installment to be paid will expire. Then with the IMF, two payments of US $ 1,868 will have to be canceled in September and December, respectively.

A source familiar with the negotiations maintains that it may not be reached in time. Chodos said yesterday that “the dialogue stopped a little during the Holidays” and according to within the same government they admit that the agenda could delay for other reasons. One is that the designation by the administration of Joe biden, the nexus with the Treasury (key to negotiating with the IMF) would come behind. The other is that La Cámpora will want to see with a magnifying glass the fine print of what is negotiated. The most radical wing of the Government intends to pay the IMF the US $ 44,000 million in quotas of US $ 2,000 million over 20 years. Washington will not accept a version of Now 18. The IMF should change its statutes. The Extended Facilities programs, such as the one Guzmán requested, imply repayment terms of ten years. Yesterday Chodos said it clearly: between 7 and 10 years. It also left the door open to a possible delay.

Argentina will not put a dollar to repay the debt: the IMF will lend the US $ 44,000 million. The fear of La Cámpora is that the agency will demand some guarantees above the table to give this loan: that the Government ensures a minimum level of Bookings, of fiscal surplus and a exchange rate that is not late.

Bastourre knows about reservations. He is co-author with Martín Redrado of a 2006 Central Bank report on its optimal level.

The IMF will tell Guzmán that with these levels of exchange rate gap the bank will not be able to rebuild reserves, even with the price of soybeans at the highest level in six years. “If the Government does not want a jump in the dollar, it will require that the program with the IMF generate a recomposition in the prices of bonds in dollars that decompresses the marginal dollar”, He says Eco go in a recent report. “We think that Guzmán will try to liquefy the gap by sliding the official dollar to 3-3.5% per month. But it will also have to give a signal to the IMF of fiscal consolidation and monetary adjustment “.

“I would throw a grenade here for myself”Durán Barba said half gracefully half seriously before a presentation of Macri’s economic plan in the NH de Diagonal Norte as portrayed by Hernán Iglesias Illia in his campaign newspaper Cambiamos. It was in 2015. The Ecuadorian said that a dramatic economic plan “It generates a huge quilombo”. La Cámpora and Cristina think similar. The world too.

William McChesney Martin, a chairman of the Federal Reserve in the 1950s, also had a skeptical view of economists. “We have 50 econometricians working in the Reserve. They are all located underground and there are reasons to be there “. Said that “They ask good questions, but they are in the basement because they do not know their own limitations and have a greater sense of confidence in their analysis than I think necessary”. Guzmán sets up his own laboratory. But we will have to see La Cámpora brings it up or keeps it underground like Durán and McChesney.