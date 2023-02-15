RBC: surrounded by Roman Kostomarov called his condition extremely unstable

Surrounded by the Olympic ice dancing champion Roman Kostomarov, his condition was called extremely unstable. This is reported RBC.

The source said that the 46-year-old athlete became worse after the amputation of his fingers, noting that the doctors again had to put him on a ventilator (artificial lung ventilation). The information was also confirmed by another source close to Kostomarov.

On the night of February 15, a sharp deterioration in the figure skater’s condition was reported. It was noted that he is under sedation. Doctors also expressed concern for Kostomarov’s left lung due to the large amount of fibrosis. In the morning, the athlete’s condition was stabilized.

On February 14, KP.RU, citing a source in medical circles, stated that Kostomarov had undergone an operation to amputate the hands of both hands. Later, the athlete’s mother, Valentina, denied this. The Mash Telegram channel reported that the doctors managed to stop the infection in time and the skater had several fingers removed from his hands. On February 7, it became known that the athlete had his left foot amputated.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on 10 January. He was diagnosed with left-sided pneumonia in combination with influenza B.