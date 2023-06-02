Surrogate motherhood, the singer’s outburst for the Gpa law

The Meloni government goes in a hurry on the measure to make that of the surrogacy a universal crime. The measure will arrive in parliament as early as next June. “A similar acceleration can only be explained – says Riccardo Magi, secretary of +Europa – with an ideological reason. In my opinion, they want a flag to contrast with the month of Gay Pride. Because this law is clearly discriminatory against same-sex parenting”. Titian’s reaction is even harsher Iron. “It would be – says the singer to Grazia – yet another decree against homosexuals: at least they had the courage to say so clearly. Already now, Ferro, who lives permanently in the United Statesdoes not accept the limitations of Italian law: “When I went to the Italian Consulate to register my children at the registry office, that form from which my partner Victor’s name was excluded it came to me like a slap. At that time I didn’t enroll them“.

Read also: Uterus for rent, Bettini: “The poor offer their bodies and the rich use them”

Read also: Surrogacy, green light from the Commission: it will be a universal crime

“Under these conditions,” continues Ferro, “that they distort reality of their being in the world, they will not have the Italian passport“. The law is also rejected by the Italian hospital-gynecological obstetrician association: «Surrogacy – says the president Antonio Chiàntera – it is not resolved with an international crime. It was done in the “Garibaldine” way, without taking into account the many actors who revolve around the theme”. Even the Democratic Party is very divided internally on the issue, the secretary Schlein he is in favor of surrogacy but a large part of the party he leads thinks like the Meloni government. Senator Valeria Valente, Pd, from the feminist area, challenges Elly Schlein: “I trust that the national secretary keep your word and we may soon discuss this between us. I am very contrary to surrogacy representing a commodification of the women’s body”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

