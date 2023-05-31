First yes on surrogacy as a universal crime: the Justice Commission of the Chamber has concluded the vote on the amendments to the bill that declares gestation for other universal crimes, that is, prosecutable even if committed abroad. In particular, an amendment by the majority was approved which provides for the punishment of only Italian citizens. The opposition voted against. The formal green light, with the mandate for the rapporteur after the opinion of the other Commissions, will be given next week. The text is expected in the Chamber on 19 June.

Once the vote on the amendments was concluded, Carolina Varchi, the Melonian deputy, who is the rapporteur of the law, says: “We are doing it: the rented uterus will be a universal crime”.