Surrogate motherhood, Minister Roccella’s attack: “Rampelli told the truth. It takes a father and a mother”

The offensive of the majority on the issue of rainbow families continues, after the controversy over the words used yesterday by the vice president of the Chamber, Fabio Rampelli.

After the demonstration in Milan against the stop to the registration of the children of LGBTQ+ couples, yesterday the exponent of the Brothers of Italy said that same-parent couples “pass off” the children whose recognition they ask for as their own children. A sentence that had aroused the harsh reaction of Concita De Gregorio, co-host of the show in which Rampelli was a guest, while the Democratic Party, through MEP Picierno, had spoken of “violent reactionaries”.

Today Eugenia Roccella sympathized with Rampelli, who according to the minister said “the truth”. “’Spacciare’ evokes other things, perhaps the term is not correct, but the truth is what Rampelli said. Our law says that in order to be adopted, you need a father and a mother”, said the Minister for Equal Opportunities, Birth Rates and the Family, guest of the show Half an hour more on Rai3. “A homosexual parent can be an excellent parent but we need to see what model we want: we have a model that provides for a mother and a father”, underlined the former radical, who announced a law against surrogacy: “Yes it is about deciding whether a motherhood can be a question of the market”.

“Politics serves to give a vision for the future, it is politics that must decide whether motherhood is a market thing, we must provide solutions, a vision for the future,” said the minister, to which Lucia Annunziata replied hard. “You have the responsibility to make those laws, c… o”, said the presenter, who then apologized several times to the spectators for her expression.