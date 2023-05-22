“Power is female”: the prime minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein were immortalized by the artist aleXsandro Palombo, who portrayed them shoulder to shoulder and pregnant, in the new pop work that appeared this morning, 22 May, in the central Piazza San Babila in Milan to address the issue of surrogacy. The two leaders challenge each other without veils: the writing “My uterus my choice” appears on Schlein’s lap and “Not for rent” on Meloni’s, with the tricolor flame and a rainbow flag tattooed on their arms.

“Power is female” is a symbolic work created in a historical moment in which Italy stands out on the international scene for the competition between two women at the top of institutional power while Parliament is discussing surrogacy and the proposed law FdI to make it a universal crime that can also be prosecuted abroad. The prohibition of surrogacy is only on a national level, while in other countries, especially non-European countries such as the United States and India, these practices are legal.

“Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein share a historic opportunity to meet at the summit together and debate directly without worrying about male interference on issues concerning the female sphere, this occasion will strengthen the path towards gender equality, the emancipation and self-determination”, declared aleXsandro Palombo.

The history of art is rich in representations of motherhood, the figure of the woman and mother has changed over the centuries leading her from a more intimate, spiritual and religious dimension to a freer and stronger vision, bringing with her a message on rights, freedom and emancipation of the female sphere.

It is not the first time that the artist has portrayed important political figures, placing the emphasis on issues of cultural, political and social relevance: already in 2019 he had immortalized Angela Merkel and Michelle Obama as victims of violence, the series was acquired in 2021 from the funds of the Museum of decorative arts of the Louvre in Paris becoming part of the national collection.