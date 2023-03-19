Surrogate motherhood, Annunziata blurts out with Roccella: “You have the responsibility to make these laws c … o”

Hard question and answer between Lucia Annunziata and the minister Eugenia Roccella. During the program “Un’ora in più” on Rai3, the Minister for Equal Opportunities, Birth Rates and the Family returned to the theme of surrogacy, announcing a law against surrogate wombs. “Politics serves to give a vision for the future, it is politics that must decide whether motherhood is a market thing, we must provide solutions, a vision for the future”, said the minister, to which the presenter replied hard.

“You have the responsibility to make those laws, c…o,” said the journalist, who apologized several times for the expression.