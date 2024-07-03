The Senate Judiciary Committee has given the green light to the Fratelli d’Italia bill that makes surrogate motherhood a universal crime, even if it is used abroad. Once the examination of the amendments was concluded, the rapporteur, Susanna Campione (FdI), was given the mandate to report to the Chamber. The opposition voted against.

The text remains the same as that already approved by the Chamber at the end of July last year, while yesterday it was The League’s amendment that envisaged a further crackdown, increasing the sanctions to imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 2 million, was rejected. The opposition amendments, the suppressive ones, presented by the PD and AVS, and by the M5S that opened up to the voluntary and free nature of surrogacy, were also rejected.

Satisfaction was immediately expressed by the majority. “With the green light from the Senate Justice Committee to the bill that introduces the universal crime of surrogate motherhood, strongly supported by Fratelli d’Italia and Giorgia Meloni, we say enough to the despicable business of commercialization of the female body and children”, underlines Tommaso Foti, leader of FdI in the Chamber.

“With this measure, which had already been approved by the Chamber, aimed at curbing procreative tourism, we condemn without delay such practices, through which children and women are treated like goods. Unfortunately, we know that their use is increasing dramatically, becoming a real legal business, all over the world, while in Italy this trade is fortunately banned – he adds -. And it is precisely from here that the need arose, increasingly felt at a national and international level, to condemn the spread of such reprehensible practices. The measure, which must now be scheduled, is the result of a battle for civilization and freedom, for which we will always fight”. Augusta Montaruli also speaks of “an unworthy practice that transforms women’s bodies and the procreation of children into goods to be sold to the highest bidder. All this is extremely abominable and has nothing to do with the freedom to be a parent or to do with one’s body what one wishes”.





The Democratic Party’s opinion is diametrically opposed. “It is frankly unacceptable that there is a rush to approve in committee a measure that is not even scheduled for the Chamber and there is total silence, on the part of the committee presidents, on the end of life that is instead scheduled for the Chamber on September 17 – says Democratic Senator Alfredo Bazoli -. Nothing is being done on that bill, the committees have not been convened while the Justice Committee is being forced to work at forced pace to close a measure, the one on surrogate motherhood, which is ideological in nature and of interest to the majority”. For Ilaria Cucchi of the Green and Left Alliance_ “We are faced with yet another attempt by the right to speak once again to the gut of its electorate. The majority wanted to approve at all costs the universal crime of surrogate motherhood, yet another propaganda flag on the skin of children, more useful for propaganda and social hatred than for reality”.