Just under 4 out of 10 Italians, 39.5%, declare themselves in favor of surrogacy. The figure appears to be a slight increase compared to 2022, when only 36.5% of the sample had expressed a favorable opinion, but a decrease compared to 2020 (40.2%). Eurispes notes it in the 2023 survey on ethical issues. As for age groups, less than one Italian out of two between 18 and 24 years of age declares himself in favor of the practice of surrogacy (49.1%), followed by 46.8% of 25-34 year olds, by 41% of 45-64 year olds, by 39.8% of 35-44 year olds and only by 30.9% of over 64s.

Italians and heterologous fertilization

On the other hand, 58% of Italians declare themselves in favor of heterologous fertilization (in vitro fertilization through the use of oocytes, gametes and sperm from donors unrelated to the couple, in the event of infertility of one of the partners), an increase compared to 2022 (56 .9%) and with a percentage close to that recorded in 2021 (57.5%).

Recognition of gender identities and gender reassignment

The consensus of Italians on the recognition of gender identities that are not reflected in male and female reaches 48.9%. Also in this case it is the youngest who show greater openness: 63.9% of 18-24 year olds and 57.3% of 25-34 year olds declare themselves in favor, while the data shows how this issue is rather far from the sensitivity of the older people: only 48.1% of 45-64 year olds and 37.9% of over 64s say they are in favour.

With respect to another theme linked to gender issues, the change of sex through self-declaration, even without medical certification, public opinion expresses closure: less than 4 out of 10 Italians agree (38.1%). 49.7% of 18-24 year olds declare themselves in favor of the possibility of authorizing the change of sex through self-declaration of the interested party, even without medical certifications, followed by 49.4% of 25-34 year olds, while only 27.6% of the over 64s find themselves sharing the same opinion. In the various geographical areas of the country, about 6 out of 10 Italians on average say they are against, with the exception of the Centre, where 47.5% say they are in favour.

Adoptions by same-sex couples and singles

More than half of Italians are in favor of the possibility of adoption also for homosexual couples. Opinions in favor of this issue went from 31.1% in 2019 to 50.4% in 2023. The possibility of adopting children by same-sex couples is an issue that encounters greater resistance even among the youngest: slightly less 6 out of 10 Italians between 25 and 34 years old agree (59.9%), followed by 58% of young people between 18 and 24 years old, by 52.1% of 45-64 year olds, at 50.6 % of 35-44 year olds and only by 41.2% of over 64 year olds.

As for the adoption of children even for singles, just over half of Italians agree (56.3%). The possibility of adopting children by singles is far from being fully accepted, but it is still more popular than the possibility of adoption by homosexual couples. 65.9% of those interviewed between the ages of 25 and 34 declare themselves in favor of single adoption, followed by 60.4% of 18-24 year olds, 59.6% of 35-44 year olds and 54.6% of the 45-64 year olds, among the over 64s, 50.7% are in favor.

Euthanasia and assisted suicide

67.9% of Italians are in favor of euthanasia (-7% compared to 2022), 68.8% support living wills (69.3% last year); with respect to the possibility of resorting to assisted suicide, Italians in favor represent 50% (they were 41.9% in 2022; 42.4% in 2021; 45.4% in 2020 and only 39.4% in 2019). 2023 represents the year with the greatest loss of consent for the practice of euthanasia after the clear recovery of those in favor recorded in 2022 (74.9%). 80.9% of 25-34 year olds are in favour, followed by 75.7% of 18-24 year olds, 75.5% of 35-44 year olds, while among the over 64s the percentage falls to 55.3%. The largest number of opinions in favor comes from the North-West, the South and the North-East (respectively, 74.9%, 72.6% and 71.4%), while the Islands register the lowest figure (47 ,1%). 73.8% of graduates declare themselves in favor of this practice compared to 61.3% of those with a middle school diploma.

Like euthanasia, the living will (regulated by law 219/2017) represents a controversial issue. According to data collected by Eurispes, in 2023 people in favor represented 68.8%, one of the lowest data recorded in recent years, albeit close to that of the previous year: in 2022 those in favor were in fact 69.3% , while in previous years the percentages stood at 71.5% and 73.8%, respectively, in 2021 and 2020. 74.3% of graduates are in favor of living wills, while only 57.4% of those who have an elementary school certificate or have not obtained any primary education qualification.

Compared to the possibility of resorting to assisted suicide, with the help of a doctor to end one’s life, the data reveal that Italians still show a certain degree of resistance. In 2023 those in favor represent 50%, an increase compared to all previous years: they were 41.9% in 2022; 42.4% in 2021; 45.4% in 2020 and only 39.4% in 2019. The highest number of consents is recorded among 25-34 year olds (58.1%), while the population over 65 expresses itself in favor in 45.6% of cases.