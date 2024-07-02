It happened in the Senate Justice Committee which is examining the measure that would punish surrogate motherhood even if performed abroad and already approved by the Chamber





The League insists on the ‘tightening’ against surrogate motherhood – proposed in an amendment to the bill by Fratelli d’Italia – even though the government has expressed a contrary opinion. And just before the vote, the majority is asking to set it aside, postponing the vote until 8 p.m. It happened in the Senate Justice Committee that is examining the measure that would punish surrogate motherhood even if performed abroad and already approved by the Chamber. “We were in the vote declaration but the majority risked going under, because it was divided, and so it avoided the worst”, the senators of the Democratic Party reported as they left the committee.

The amendments presented by the members of the Northern League are two. One defines and contextualizes, from a regulatory point of view, the universal crime of surrogate motherhood; the other calls for a tougher prison sentence and sanctions for those who practice surrogacy (up to a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 2 million) and to also punish public officials who register children born in that way. Both have the first signature of the group leader in the Senate, Maximilian Romeo.

During the meeting of the Justice Committee convened at 2:30 p.m. – according to the reconstruction of those present – the amendments of the opposition were illustrated. In total, 20 were presented, including two from the League and one from Forza Italia (on the obligation for Italian diplomatic-consular authorities and civil registry offices to ask whether children born abroad to Italian citizens were born through surrogate motherhood). The rapporteur of the measure – the senator of FdI, Susanna Campione (she is on a mission) – and the president of the committee Giulia Bongiorno, replaced by the vice president, were not present at the meeting. Sandro Sisler.

Representing the government, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Francis Sixtuswho invited the League to withdraw the amendment and, faced with the ‘no’, expressed a contrary opinion. The majority group nevertheless asked to vote on the first of its amendments, but immediately after, at the request of FdI, it was decided to set it aside. The commission will resume the discussion at 8 pm, since the Chamber has begun in the meantime.