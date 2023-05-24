“If there is a need, we are ready to filibuster throughout the night,” said Alessandro Zan, a Pd deputy





The center-right majority has rejected two amendments in Parliament, from the Democratic Party and from +Europe, which would have introduced the transcription of the birth certificates of the children of gay couples conceived abroad into the law, as requested by some mayors, suppressing the bill to make surrogacy a universal crime. The amendments had been presented to the FdI bill on surrogacy. The House Justice Committee rejected them. “We’re ready to stonewall all night if need be,” he said Alexander Zan, Pd deputy and member of the commission leaving work after the suspension of work requested by President Ciro Maschio. In recent months, the Minister of the Family, Eugenia Roccella, FdI, had spent a lot against the use of surrogacy, speaking of the “rented uterus market”.

The text aims to consider the so-called use of the surrogate uterus, by an Italian citizen, a criminal offense even if carried out abroad. “I voted in favor of the suppressive in a personal capacity. I am against this text from a legal point of view”, said Enrico Costa of Azione-Iv. The amendments, merged into a single vote, were rejected by just two votes difference. The President of the Justice Commission, Ciro Maschio, also took part in the vote: “The result was 14 votes against the suppressive amendment and 12 in favour. My vote, therefore, had no influence on the final result. I retained my right express my orientation on such a sensitive issue”.

