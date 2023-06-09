After seven years of battle, the Court of Rome has sentenced Fratelli d’Italia to compensate a couple of Canadian fathers for posters against gestation for others. A story that dates back to 2016 when Giorgia Meloni’s party uses, without authorization, a photo with two dads and their newborn baby portrayed in the delivery room for a manifesto against surrogacy. Above it was written: “He will never be able to say mother” and below “the rights to be defended are those of the child”. But that image, taken two years earlier by a professional photographer, was copyrighted.

Read also

The couple then turned to the lawyers Michele Giarratano and Cathy La Torre of Gay Lex who finally managed to win. According to the Court of the Capital, there was in fact “undue interference in the personal sphere” of this Canadian family. Especially since “the image is particularly intimate and portrays a newborn, unrecognizable but potentially identifiable as the son of the two portrayed”, reports Gaypost.it.

“While the Chamber of Deputies is discussing the law proposal by the honorable Varchi (Brothers of Italy) which will arrive in the classroom on June 19 and which intends to criminalize the gestation for others even when carried out abroad – underlines the lawyer Michele Giarratano -, the Court of Rome condemns the party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for a violent hate campaign against homoparental families and surrogacy. It is an important signal to politics. An invitation to stop and really focus on boys and girls, families and the love with which they are created”.