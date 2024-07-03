Surrogacy, first green light

Senate Justice Committee approves bill introducing universal crime of maternity surrogateThe Commission has given the Fdi rapporteur, Susanna Campione, the mandate to report to the Chamber. During yesterday’s session, the League’s amendment that provided for further crackdowns was rejected.

SURROGATE MOTHERHOOD: FOTI (FDI), ‘UNIVERSAL CRIME AGAINST DESECRAB BUSINESS’

“With the green light from the Senate Justice Committee to the bill that introduces the universal crime of surrogate motherhood, strongly supported by Fratelli d’Italia and Giorgia Meloni, we say enough to the despicable business of commercialization of the female body and children. With this measure, which had already been approved by the Chamber, aimed at curbing procreative tourism, we condemn without delay such practices, through which children and women are treated like goods”. This was stated by Tommaso Foti, group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Chamber. “Unfortunately, we know that the use of these is increasing dramatically, becoming a real legal business, all over the world, while in Italy this trade is fortunately banned. And it is precisely from here that the need arose, increasingly felt at a national and international level, to condemn the spread of such reprehensible practices. The measure, which must now be scheduled, is the result of a battle of civilization and freedom, for which we will always fight”, concludes Foti.

SURROGATE MOTHERHOOD: CUCCHI, ‘AVS VOTES AGAINST INAPPLICABLE PROPAGANDISTIC FLAG’

“In the Justice Committee we worked with ‘extreme urgency’ on a measure that has not even been scheduled in the Chamber. We are faced with yet another attempt by the right to speak once again to the gut of its electorate. The majority wanted to approve at all costs the universal crime of surrogate motherhood, yet another propaganda flag on the skin of children, more useful for propaganda and social hatred than for reality. A bill that asks for a derogation from the principle of territoriality, based on the recognition, at a universal level, of the disvalue of GPA, is unacceptable, since it is a legal path in several European countries and in the world. They have approved an unreasonable law, at risk of being unconstitutional, but also inapplicable. The courts will be busy for years”. This is what Senator Ilaria Cucchi of the Alliance of the Greens and the Left says.

“In this way, thousands of children are being made invisible and without protection,” Cucchi continues. “The very meaning of this entire discussion is not to open a parliamentary debate on the recognition of rights for the sons and daughters of homosexual couples, for all of them, certainly not just those born through surrogacy. But above all, to never address the issue of adoptions for singles and homosexual couples. It is an unjust, demagogic and inapplicable measure. And what hurts the most is that everything, once again, is being done for mere political propaganda. At the expense of people, however. My vote and that of Avs can only be against it,” Cucchi concludes.