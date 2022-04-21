Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Deputy Commander for Logistics Sergei Zhukovsky, who surrendered as a prisoner, told Izvestia about the conditions of detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the attitude towards them.

“It’s completely different here. Here the conditions, you yourself saw what, are normal. The food is good, three times a day. The most important thing is to treat the prisoners accordingly. They didn’t bully them. So that, since God forbid they survive, they can still see their parents, ”he said.

Earlier that day, crew members of the downed Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter Ivan Pepelyashko and Aleksey Chizh, who ended up in a Russian hospital, turned to former colleagues. They urged them to treat Russian soldiers captured in Ukraine with respect.

On April 19, sailor of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yury Andrienko expressed surprise at the humane attitude in captivity. He also thanked the Russian doctors for their help.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special operation to protect the civilian population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the Donbass, an appeal by the leadership of the DPR and LPR to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the Donbass republics.

The Ukrainian authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

