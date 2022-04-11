“I knew before the start that I might not have finished the race”. Max Verstappen at the end of the Australian Grand Prix – which ended prematurely for his second retirement in three races – he expressed all his frustration and disappointment at being powerless at the wheel of the RB18 against Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari F1-75. The conformation of the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia is the ‘error’ in terms of set-up made by Ferrari that did not ‘unload’ the Red two weeks ago showing the side in the race at Red Bull gave the Dutch driver the chance to win in Jeddah, an opportunity that thanks to his talent Verstappen did not let go. Then a bit of luck was also needed, in the form of a yellow flag that did not allow Leclerc to respond by opening the DRS with three laps to go.

The feeling is that in Saudi Arabia, more than a victory obtained by Red Bull, it was a lack of victory by Ferrari, which in Melbourne literally crumbled the competition from all points of view, first and foremost tire management. Also in Bahrain in the management of the tires Verstappen had suffered more crisis than Leclerc, but yesterday at Albert Park the second lost in the lap was impressive, despite having chosen a ‘loaded’ set-up in terms of aerodynamics. “We need 45 races to get the Ferrari – stated Verstappen as reported by the newspaper The-Race.com – to catch up we have to be faster than them, but right now they are ahead of us in many ways. I didn’t feel comfortable with the car all weekend and it was disarming to see how we wrecked the tires. I have never suffered so much graining ”.

In addition, there is the problem of reliability, widespread on all Honda-powered cars, with imminent penalties to be served on the starting grid. And what worries the most at Red Bull is the fact that there is no clear ‘cure’ for the hydraulic and fuel-related ailments that the RB18s and AT03s are suffering from. “I prefer a fast car, but with problems to solve, rather than the other way around – said Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal – reliability took away 36 points from Max and 50 from the teamwith those points the picture in the standings would be very different “.