The Supreme Court clarified how to punish crimes related to military service

The voluntary surrender of a soldier, if he did not take any action to avoid this, is a crime for which punishment of up to ten years in prison is threatened. This is evidenced by the decision of the plenum of the Supreme Court of Russia, reports on Thursday, May 18, Interfax. In addition, the court clarified the issues of non-execution of orders, criminal orders of command and treason.

In an explanation on surrender, the Supreme Court noted that a serviceman can be released from punishment if the following conditions are met simultaneously: he was captured for the first time, he took measures for his release, returned to his place of service and did not commit crimes while in captivity .

The Supreme Court also clarified that going over to the side of the enemy in order to participate in hostilities as part of his formations should be qualified as high treason. For this crime, according to the Criminal Code, a sentence of imprisonment for up to 20 years can be imposed.

Finally, if a soldier is taken prisoner, being wounded and unable to resist, he must be acquitted, the document says.

The military is forbidden to evade the execution of orders, even in case of danger

During mobilization or martial law, servicemen have no right to evade the execution of orders and performance of official duties, referring to “a state of emergency”, even if they are in danger, the decision of the plenum of the Supreme Court says.

The document also instructs the courts to keep in mind that they are not subject to criminal liability for harm caused by military personnel in the performance of their duties – but on the condition that they acted in accordance with the requirements of the relevant regulations.

Military orders are not required to comply with criminal orders

The Supreme Court ruled that the military has the right to disobey the commander’s orders if they violate Russian law, are aimed at committing a crime, or do not relate to his duties.

If a subordinate carried out a criminal order, realizing that this was a violation of the law, then he is subject to criminal liability, and the commander should be involved as an instigator or organizer.

In cases where the subordinate did not realize and, due to the circumstances of the case, could not realize the illegality of the order or instruction he carried out, such a serviceman … is not subject to criminal liability, and the commander who issued such an order should be held liable as the perpetrator of the corresponding crime Resolution of the Plenum of the Supreme Court of Russia

What is meant by draft evasion?

The decision of the plenum of the Supreme Court notes that failure to appear without good reason for a medical examination, professional psychological selection and a meeting of the draft commission can be considered draft evasion. Also, citizens who did not arrive at the time and place specified in the agenda of the military registration and enlistment office to be sent to the service will be considered evaders.

Evidence of this may be repeated failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office without good reason for several calls in a row, as well as failure to appear after the expiration of a good reason.

At the same time, the prosecution will need to prove that the citizen was indeed informed of the need to appear at the military registration and enlistment office – that is, he was given a summons

If a citizen has already left the draft age, he can be punished only for evasion during the period when he fell under the draft. At the same time, the statute of limitations for bringing to criminal responsibility, which in this case is two years, must not expire.

Dodgers and their assistants were reminded of the punishment for self-mutilation

Feigning illness or self-harm to evade military service is a crime, the Supreme Court ruling says.

Temporary evasion is punishable by detention in a disciplinary unit for up to a year. Full exemption from conscription due to intentional self-harm implies a punishment of up to seven years in prison, and during a military conflict – up to ten years.

In this case, the duration of the evasion does not matter. However, if it took a short period, then the courts may consider it insignificant and not punishable.

In addition, a soldier is subject to punishment even if the injury was not caused by him. In this case, the “assistant” will be convicted under two articles of the Criminal Code at once: for complicity in evasion and for causing harm to health.

What is considered a valid reason for not appearing at the military registration and enlistment office?

A good reason for not appearing at the military registration and enlistment office after receiving a summons is the illness or death of a close relative, the decision of the plenum of the Supreme Court says.

The document also provides other good reasons: an obstacle that arose as a result of force majeure, or another circumstance that does not depend on the will of the citizen.

If the reason is recognized as valid, the court will issue a verdict of acquittal to the conscript due to the lack of corpus delicti

In addition, the Supreme Court recalled that citizens who are serving sentences of compulsory and corrective labor, restriction of liberty, arrest or imprisonment, as well as those who have an unexpunged or outstanding conviction for committing a crime and persons in respect of whom an inquiry is underway, preliminary investigation or criminal case brought to court.