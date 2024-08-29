On October 15, 1924, one hundred years ago, André Breton published the Manifesto of surrealismthe official origin of a revolutionary movement that freed the disturbing power of dreams, the unconscious and eroticism from the shackles of reason. Surrealism was born in Paris, but had a prequel two years earlier in Barcelona, ​​as proven by documents from Breton’s trip to the Catalan city in 1922, during which he unveiled an advance of the manifesto.

The choice of a surrealist axis New York-Paris-Barcelona was not accidental. Breton needed a strong ally to leave behind what he considered the sterile nihilism of Dada and its leader, Tristan Tzara. And his accomplice was Francis Picabia. The scandalous French painter with Spanish roots, who had lived between New York and Paris, had not stopped visiting Barcelona since he chose it to escape World War I. There he had published the famous Dadaist magazine with the gallery owner Josep Dalmau. 391, New Yorker’s replacement 291In 1922, Dalmau hired him for an exhibition in November, which Breton would present. “Will Breton go to Spain?” Breton himself asked Robert Desnos in September during one of the future surrealist poet’s hypnotic sessions, and the latter, supposedly in a trance, replied: “Hmm! He is thinking about it. He wants to go, but he is not sure… Yes, he will go and he will find a man in Barcelona who will be interested in what he does and he will find him at the house of a friend of Picabia.”

‘The Death of André Breton’, illustration by Robert Desnos from 1922 that reflects the surrealist axis New York-Barcelona-Paris.

On Monday, October 30, 1922, at 11:15 p.m., at the Café de la Paix in Paris, Desnos draws a racing car, license plate 391, four-seater, which sets off at speed from the Eiffel Tower. The destination is written on a banknote: France, Spain, Rrose. Rrose is Rrose Sélavy, the alter ego by Marcel Duchamp, another dissident Dada pioneer who lived in New York and with whom Desnos claimed to be telepathically connected during hypnotic sessions. The four passengers were Francis Picabia (the car’s owner) with his partner, Germaine Everling, and the married couple André Breton-Simone Kahn.

Picabia was 44, three years older than Picasso, and he maintained that anyone could photograph a landscape, but no one could photograph what was going on in his mind. He loved to provoke academics, challenging them to ban his paintings from official exhibitions. A French newspaper (The White Merle), alluding to his Spanish roots, demanded that he be taken to the border and expelled from France. “My heart barks and beats, my blood is a railway without a station that leads to Barcelona,” Picabia wrote in 1922. “I am working here [Barcelona] in a large painting that I intend to finish in Paris (…) Everything I have done in the last three years has been to finish this painting, The Spanish Night (A Spanish Night). “It will be covered in sugar and pepper, everyone will be able to come and lick it, the poison inside will only poison me…”, he confided to Breton in April.

‘La nuit espagnole’, a painting that Francis Picabia began painting in 1992 in Barcelona. Museum Ludwig, Cologne.

Breton, at 26, the same age as his rival Tzara, had already taken over the leadership of the new generation of poets. Fed up with a sea of isms that lasted a breath (impressionism, cubism, futurism, vibrationism, instantaneism, ultraism, dadaism…), they were looking for one that would define a new era. Guillaume Apollinaire had proposed the term surrealism on May 18, 1917, commenting on the ballet Parade, of Satie, Picasso and Cocteau. A few months later, on November 10, the people of Barcelona were able to read the new word, translated as super-realism, for the first time in the program for the ballet at the Liceu.

Apollinaire had given the name, but not its content (only one sentence: “When man wanted to imitate walking, he created the wheel, which does not resemble a leg; thus he created surrealism without knowing it”). Breton, together with Louis Aragon and Paul Éluard, was the one who imposed what should be understood by surrealism. When Picabia asked him to accompany him to Barcelona in 1922, he was already ready to systematize a first compendium that he would develop in the manifesto of 1924: from automatic writing to dream narrative and daydreaming, dynamite for Christian morality. He did so in a conference at the Ateneo de Barcelona, ​​on November 17, considered one of the founding texts of surrealism, Characters of l‘evolution moderne et ce qui en participa.

Picabia and Breton left Paris on November 1 and arrived in Barcelona on Sunday 5, stopping in Marseille. Simone Kahn’s archive preserves a photograph in which Germaine Everling, Picabia and Breton can barely be seen, next to the car in which they were transporting, to save costs, the works that were to be exhibited at the Dalmau gallery. In the image, the only one in which the travellers appear, a ghostly Breton can be seen wrapped in a long fur coat lined with petit-grey, lent by the collector Jacques Doucet and, as Everling recalls, with “the leather aviator helmet from which his poet’s hair was escaping.”

The Bretons stayed at the Pension Nowé, on the Place de Catalunya, and the fact that they arrived ill (Simone with salmonellosis and a high fever) did not help them to have a good impression of the city. “It is possible,” he wrote on the 7th and 9th to his patron Jacques Doucet, “that Spain still seems unpleasant to me. It is true that I cannot console myself for having left Paris at a time when so many interesting things were happening. Besides, when I arrived here I was very seriously ill, what would I have been without your wonderful coat!”

Breton bought works of art for the fashion designer Jacques Doucet, including The young ladies of Avignon, Picasso’s masterpiece, a masterpiece of Cubism, and four of the pieces that Picabia was going to exhibit in Barcelona. “Life,” continued the letter to his patron, “is at unaffordable prices, to such an extent that we have to think about returning. I do not dare to convey this need to Picabia, whose exhibition does not open until the 18th and he has many expectations of the conferences that I must give at the Ateneo.” Barcelona smelled of sanatorium and sacristy perfumes.

Breton’s bad mood, which barely concealed the fact that his alliance with Picabia was more strategic than sincere, was tempered by Dalmau’s offer to publish, in addition to the preface to the exhibition catalogue, the text of the conference with photos by Man Ray and the poems he was writing. It was a turning point towards Breton’s new, clearly surrealist phase. “It is the Something New worked on the base,” says one of the verses, alluding to Gaudí and the relief of the Annunciation that crowned the keystone of the apse of the crypt of the Sagrada Familia. “Do you know this wonder?” he asked Picasso in a postcard with a photograph of the Gaudí temple.

Announcement of Francis Picabia’s exhibition at the Dalmau gallery in Barcelona and André Breton’s lecture at the Ateneo, in November 1922.

Finally, on the 17th he gave the lecture at the Ateneo. As a support, the chronology that Aragon had published in Literature to situate the literary stages that would lead to the emergence of Bretonian surrealism. After the enthusiastic Dalmau said that Breton considered “Barcelona to be the only place on our continent where an essentially modern action takes place”, the French poet quoted, among others, the famous verse by Lautréamont that was the watchword of surrealism (“beautiful as the chance encounter, on a dissection table, of a sewing machine and an umbrella”) and described a pre-surrealist family portrait with almost the same members of the painting Meeting of friends, which Max Ernst would paint in December 1922.

“Perhaps,” said Breton at the Barcelona Athenaeum, “there is among you a great artist who, through the sound of my words, can distinguish a current of ideas and sensations not very different from your own.”

When Joan Miró returned to Paris in 1923 and asked the painter André Masson who to follow, Picabia or Breton, Masson did not hesitate: “Breton is the future.” In the twentieth-century, Catholic Catalonia under the dictatorship of Miguel Primo de Rivera, surrealism was initially seen as a foreign, morally destructive snobbery.

That year, Miró painted his first surrealist paintings. In 1929, Salvador Dalí and Luis Buñuel would apply the most irreverent version of surrealism to cinema. Lorca took his poetry to the top and in 1935 a Canary Islands branch was born. The Civil War prevented a major international exhibition in Barcelona in 1936 and later, during Franco’s regime, it was confused with magical realism, stripped of its subversive elements.

Today, surrealism continues to colour the arts and literature, and in popular speech it survives as an eponym. Surrealist is said of something that is absurd and irrational, that we do not understand and that fascinates or irritates us like everything that remains hidden.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe