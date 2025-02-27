Acapulco ATP 500 is being a real disaster, in which the main heads of the male team are no longer in the tournament, or for having lost or for food poisoning.

Casper Ruud, Holger Rune and Tommy Paul have had to be low in the tournament for food intoxication, as they have confessed themselves. Neither Paul nor Ruud jumped even on track. While Rune I know he played three games against Brandon Nakashima. However, he ended up taking out the white flag.

This joins that both Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton lost against Learner Tien, 6-3 and 6-4, and David Geffen, 7-6 (3) and 6-3respectively. That is, in the tournament there will be no tennis player among the top 25 of the ATP ranking in the quarterfinals.

The tournament has run out of the first five heads as standard, so they present themselves as favorites, Denis Shapovalov and Tomas Machac. “I am furious and very sad at the same time. I had food poisoning and I couldn’t play today. One of my favorite places is Mexico and I love this tournament. It wasn’t at all as he wanted to end, “were Rune’s words in his social networks after what happened.