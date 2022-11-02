It looks all but officially confirmed that Atomic Heart will be finally arriving on 21st February 2023.

Developer Mundfish will reportedly make this date official later today, but the ever watchful eyes of the internet have already spotted the game’s release listed on the Microsoft Store backend and briefly on Amazon UK.

On its release, Atomic Heart will be available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. Additionally, it will be launching on Game Pass.

Atomic Heart’s announcement trailer.

Previously Mundfish had the game pegged down to arrive sometime during a month ending in ‘BER’, implying the latter part of 2022. However, this was later changed to “winter” and since then things have been quiet.

The first anyone heard about Atomic Heart was all the way back in 2017, and since then reveals have been few and far between. At last, with a release date tiptoeing ever closer, it feels we don’t have much longer to wait.

Mundfish describes Atomic Heart thus: “A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility &number;3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world.”

We’ll let you know when Atomic Heart’s release date is officially announced.