New York, United States.- In a tragic and “surreal” event, a man riding a scooter shot passers-by with a pistol, hitting four people, one of whom died, an elderly man.

This occurred in the New York neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens, reports the Excelsior newspaper.

The authorities apprehended the alleged shooter or person responsible for the events, a 25-year-old young man.

Deputy Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny explained that the assailant was at about 11:10 a.m. between Ashford and Arlington avenues, in the east of the city, when he got behind a 21-year-old man and shot him in the shoulder, published the New York Post newspaper.

About 17 minutes later, at 11:27 a.m., the gunman fired a bullet into the back of an 87-year-old Asian man on Jamaica Avenue in Queens. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died.

Eight minutes later, another man, 44, was shot in the face. He was taken seriously injured to a hospital. The lead lodged itself in one cheek. See also They detain possible involved in shooting at a bar in Jerez, Zacatecas; there are still seven seriously injured

Finally, at 11:37 a.m., a 63-year-old Hispanic man was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital.

Police located and subdued the attacker around 1:10 p.m., and are about to file charges against him.

He was described as “extremely emotionally disturbed”.

The interim police commissioner, Eddie Caban, at a press conference said that the shooter was traveling on an “illegal scooter, which did not have a license plate, to move from one place to another.”

Despite the difficulties this presented, he added, “our investigators were able to obtain video of the shooter” that was sent to the smartphone of every NYPD officer using what’s called a critical message, and the first officer they saw the shooter on his scooter gave chase, but lost sight of him.

A second officer tried to pursue the shooter in his vehicle, but it turned into a foot pursuit, when the gunman apparently dumped the scooter and the firearm, a “ghost” weapon, with no serial number or registrations. See also Bullets rain in Fresnillo, Zacatecas; Report two dead and one wounded after armed attacks

Witnesses claimed that the detainee was driving down the sidewalk on his scooter and shooting at random.

“People were saying he was on a motorcycle on the sidewalk shooting randomly, people were screaming and running,” a store owner said.