Actress Nihal Anbar, a member of the Board of Directors of the Syndicate of Representative Professions, confirmed the death of the young artist, Mustafa Darwish, during the past few hours.

Hani Darwish, Mustafa Darwish’s brother, announced the news of his brother’s death through his official account on the social networking site “Facebook”, in which he said: “Survival of God has passed away to the mercy of God Almighty, my brother / Mustafa Darwish. The funeral will take place after the Asr prayer from Al-Husri Mosque in October. Come early after Maghrib prayer at Al-Shorta Mosque in Al-Khamail, Sheikh Zayed.

The artist, Mustafa Darwish, is one of the heroes of the series B 100 Wesh, and he also recently participated in the Ramadan season in the series, Surra Al-Bati’.