The legislator of the City of Buenos Aires for the Frente de Todos Ophelia Fernandez surprised this Friday in the world of networks close your personal account on Twitter.

The young leader maintains the profile in that social network Ofelia Fernández LegislatureIn general, institutional messages and communiqués from the Frente de Todos and the Frente Patria Grande are republished.

On that account no references to the decision to close the legislator’s personal profile, which even appears linked in the presentation data. When accessing, Twitter informs that the account no longer exists.

Clarion He tried to communicate with the young leader to find out the reasons for his decision, but did not receive a response.

Ofelia Fernández closed her Twitter account.

Ophelia, what he is about to turn 21, always made public his discomfort at the questions and even insults he received from many Twitter users.

Last February, in an interview he gave to the newspaper The country of Spain, in which she was presented as the youngest legislator in Latin America, Ofelia Fernández spoke about the constant criticism she received on the networks.

“I go to a restaurant, any random still life; they take a photo of me and post it on Twitter saying that I am in the most expensive restaurant in Argentina,” he explained.

At that time, he also said: “I like Twitter, it could be my favorite network because it offers a good synthesis of everyday life, But every time I open it I read horrible things about myself“.

The violent messages



The legislator was the target of many attacks on the networks, especially on Twitter. Clarion published in the middle of last year a note on “The violent messages against Ofelia Fernández.”

“Ofelia already has experience in this of being harassed, which is not the same as being used to it. Eduardo Feinmann became obsessed with her last year, said that her candidacy was ‘a shame’, a ‘prize for student piqueterism’, warned that text.

Followed, he indicated that “Ofelia Fernández they intimidated her throughout the campaign: that he was young, that he had ‘taken’ schools. Not to mention sex. “

Due to the frequent harassment she received on the networks, Ofelia Fernández had already restricted comments in their posts. Apparently, that decision was not enough to prevent the attacks.

LM