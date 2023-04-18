Alleged details of an upcoming Doctor Who Fortnite crossover continue to leak – including the suggestion you’ll be able to play as incumbent Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant, as well as upcoming Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Screenshots and file details suggest a major in-game event is planned ahead of Doctor Who’s upcoming 60th anniversary later this year.

Initial details shared last week by prolific Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey included word of a two-week event with free cosmetic rewards, and additional items available to buy.

Fortnite’s current Chapter 4 Season 2 is neo-Asian themed.

Now, a TARDIS interior-sized dump of further information has gone into more detail, including plans to sell Fortnite skins for the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors, as well as a TARDIS glider, and an emote which uses the Doctor’s handy Psychic Paper.

Free rewards are planned to include a Time Vortex contrail and an emote where you can wield the Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver. In-game, there are plans for outposts manned by UNIT personnel, armed with sci-fi weapons. It also sounds like there will be a plotline linked to upcoming TV episodes which feature Baby Yoda-like creature Beep the Meep.

Here is an image of the UNIT Advanced Rifle apart from the Doctor Who x Fortnite collab Also here are some descriptions used for the in-game cosmetics: – I know these teeth (Fourteenth Doctor Skin)

– Let’s hope the teeth are different this time (Fifteenth Doctor Skin)

-Time… pic.twitter.com/XZcad74Kbq — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 17, 2023

A further paid-for bundle in the future is also allegedly being considered, with the codename “Drums”. Doctor Who fans have been quick to point out this could reference iconic Doctor Who villain The Master, whose John Simm incarnation was plagued by a drumbeat in his head.

Upcoming Fortnite content leaks all the time, but the sheer volume of detail here is eye-opening, especially so far in advance of the apparent in-game event itself.

But perhaps it’s not surprising – we’ve seen in the past how Fortnite plans in-game concerts and other brand collaborations sometimes years before they actually end up appearing in the game.

The Item Shop cosmetics apart from the Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration would be: outfits:

-Fourteenth Doctor

-Fifteenth Doctor Glider:

-Tardis Emote:

-Psychic Paper Pickaxe:

-Sonic Staff

-Dalek Manipulator Arm There would also be a bundle for these cosmetics. pic.twitter.com/VhA5EObWM1 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 17, 2023

What has ruffled a few Doctor Who fans, however, is the fact you’ll be playing as The Doctor in what is essentially a shooter. The Doctor (aside from one war-like incarnation) is typically portrayed as a pacifist – but perhaps this is the cost of doing business as the BBC seeks to relaunch its big sci-fi franchise on a global stage.

Doctor Who is set to return to TV screens later this year with three special episodes celebrating the programme’s 60th anniversary. These will feature fan-favorite David Tennant in a brief return to the role, before the baton is passed over to Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

The BBC is partnering with Disney on these new episodes, which will debut outside the UK on Disney+. Fortnite previously worked with the BBC for a much smaller scale Doctor Who tie-in, and regularly collaborates with Disney on Marvel and Star Wars crossovers.