Reinhold Messner was the first mountaineer to climb all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in the 1970s and 1980s. This made the South Tyrolean famous worldwide. But his record came to an abrupt end a few weeks ago. © Sammy Minkoff

For decades, Reinhold Messner has been considered the undisputed first person to have climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in the world. This success was denied to him – at first.

Munich – The debate about the revocation of Reinhold Messner’s world records finally seems to be over after a long discussion. The Himalayan chronicler Eberhard Jurgalski has given in to the dispute over reaching the “true peaks” of all 14 eight-thousanders and relaxed his criteria. How RTL reports, Jurgalski has set a tolerance zone of around 190 meters for ascents of the 8,091-meter-high Mount Annapurna as well as Dhaulagiri and Messner’s mountain of fate, Manaslu.

In plain language this means: The alpinist from South Tyrol can keep his record titles. Messner is said to have descended within this zone when he climbed in 1985 – around 65 meters from the summit.

After heavy criticism: Jurgalski loosens criteria – Messner is allowed to keep record titles

A few weeks ago, the German mountain chronicler Eberhard Jurgalski shocked the entire mountain world with his new calculations. According to Lower Saxony, newly evaluated geodata from the German Aerospace Center and summit photos have shown that some of the highest mountain peaks in the world have not been recorded correctly. Mountaineers stopped before reaching the summit and turned back, believing they had reached the highest point – just like Reinhold Messner.

According to Jurgalski, Messner never reached the top of Annapurna during his summit attempt in 1985, but turned around a few meters below the summit. “At one point, Messner was 65 meters in front of and five meters below the summit,” the expert claims to the dpa. The new holder of the two record titles would now be the American Edward Viesturs Guinness World Records announced on its own website in mid-September.

The south side of Annapurna. At 8,091 meters, the mountain in Nepal is one of the highest in the world. © Imago

And not only that. In his books, Messner described how he and Hans Kammerlander reached the top of Annapurna, where the cloud cover briefly broke up and they could see the base camp. But the 79-year-old’s claim could be refuted today. According to Jurgalski’s data, Messner could not see the base camp from the summit. A shock for the previous record holder and the entire mountain world. Until now, the 79-year-old was the undisputed first person to have climbed all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks – and without the help of bottled oxygen. However, with the latest calculations, the South Tyrolean would have only climbed 13 of the highest peaks in the world and would therefore have lost two records.

After Reinhold Messner’s record loss: fans react angrily

With the publication of his calculations, Jurgalski set off a veritable summit dispute. In addition to numerous Messner fans, the record holder himself also quickly spoke up. At first the South Tyrolean appeared unconcerned, but later criticized the mountain chronicler’s statements. The world-famous extreme mountaineer even quickly denied Jurgalski his expertise. “He has no idea. He’s not an expert. He simply confused the mountain. Of course we have reached the summit,” explained Messner indignantly.

Other mountaineers were also dismayed. Because Messner is not the only one who was deprived of his summit victory. Numerous other climbers also fell victim to the revised geodata. This also applies to Hans Kammerlander, with whom Messner climbed Annapurna in 1985, and the late Pole Jerzy Kukuczka.

A mild consolation: With the tolerance zones now introduced, Messner is included in a “historical recognition table” that Jurgalski has on the website 8000ers.com published, but is now listed again as the first climber of all 14 eight-thousanders.