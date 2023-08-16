Home page World

A camerawoman was killed by a fatal shot from a film pistol on the film set of the film “Rust”. Alec Baldwin denies the blame.

Santa Fe – In October 2021, a terrible accident happened while filming the movie “Rust.” Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured when a gun was operated during a rehearsal. Leading actor Alec Baldwin (65), who is also a producer at the same time, had the gun in his hand. The superstar denied the blame, and the case was dropped in April 2023.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies having pulled the trigger”: report to present new evidence

According to a media report, after the fatal shot on the film set of the western “Rust”, American actor Baldwin is charged again by the opinion of two firearms experts. “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, based on the tests, findings and observations reported herein, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the revolver’s fully cocked or retracted hammer,” the industry magazine quoted as saying People from the report.

Armorer in court in December: Like Baldwin, she too denies the guilt

It’s unclear how the live ammunition got on set. Baldwin has always denied responsibility for the fatal accident. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside young armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in January, but the actor’s case was dropped in April. The public prosecutor had announced at the time that the investigation would continue in the case.

Armorer Gutierrez-Reed’s trial is scheduled to begin in December. The court in Santa Fe (US state of New Mexico) announced this date on August 9th. Gutierrez-Reed refrained from appearing in person before the competent judge and instead pleaded “not guilty” in writing.

Alec Baldwin agreed with the family of the deceased camerawoman on a previously unknown sum, apparently part of the film’s profits should go to the bereaved. (ank/dpa)