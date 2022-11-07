The United Nations and aid agencies hope that food and medicine can be returned to the starving region of Tigray in the coming days. After two years of war, the Ethiopian army and the rebels in the rebellious north concluded a surprising truce last week.

There are still many questions about the sustainability of the fragile ceasefire, but the abandonment of arms in the bloody conflict is at least hopeful for millions of people in a badly ravaged and often forgotten area. United Nations Secretary-General Guterres hopes the agreement will “bring relief for the millions of Ethiopian citizens who have suffered as a result of this conflict.”

Ethiopia's warring factions formally agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities during talks in South Africa on Wednesday. The conflict – which started as a power struggle between the rulers in the Ethiopian state of Tigray (the same who used to rule the entire country) and the central government of Prime Minister and Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa – has reportedly killed many tens of thousands. Hundreds of thousands of people fled.

What has been agreed?

African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo (former Nigerian president) said the warring parties had agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament”. Other key issues included restoring law and order, restoring services and unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies.

Eritrea, which has fought alongside neighboring Ethiopia, was not part of the peace talks. Isn’t that a big risk?

Yes, say observers. Eritrean forces have been accused of some of the worst abuses in the conflict, including gang rapes. In addition, witnesses have described killings and looting by Eritrean troops, even during the peace talks. As long as the regime in Eritrea regards the Tigray authorities as a threat, this agreement will hang by a thread. Eritrea’s information minister did not answer questions. It is also unclear whether various militias in the area will adhere to agreements that they did not participate in.

Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien (left) and Tigray Getachew Reda’s deputy pass documents for signature. © REUTERS



When can humanitarian aid in the former war zone be resumed?

This will be difficult, but it is very necessary. Many connections (roads and communication) in Tigray have been broken. Doctors previously reported shortages of basic medicines, such as vaccines, insulin and therapeutic nutrition. Human rights researchers at the United Nations have previously reported that the Ethiopian government used 'starvation of civilians' as a weapon of war. An unnamed source says several aid agencies could resume humanitarian operations almost immediately "if they are granted actual unfettered access to Tigray." That should become apparent in the coming days.

