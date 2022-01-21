The Mexican midfielder from Santos Laguna, Daniela Delgado, gave the surprise on social networks with pink pajamas that took the attention of all his followers on his official Instagram account.

Daniela Delgado caused a great sensation in all the fans of the Guerreras and also in her followers in social networks, by uploading a series of photos in an outfit very different from the one normally seen.

And it is that the beauty of the Santos Laguna player is an extra ingredient in each of her publications in her digital platforms.

In the publication where she wears a beautiful and elegant red pajamas, Daniela Delgado had more than 19 thousand likes and many comments praising the beauty of the Liga MX Femenil player.

Daniela Delgado looks beautiful in her red pajamas. Photo: Instagram Daniela Delgado

Among the comments, some soccer players from the pink circuit did not wait, who praised the beauty of the midfielder, who posed very well in her red pajamas before her followers.

At the moment the player is focused on matchday 3 with Santos Laguna, with whom she has not started in the best way, since they add a loss to a draw in just two days of Clausura 2022.

Daniela Delgado is ready to play the day this Saturday against the Atlas Rojinegras from the Jalisco Stadium in search of her first victory with the Lagunero team.