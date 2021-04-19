ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

Many people toy with the idea of ​​switching to electric cars. A cost analysis by the ADAC shows: The step is often less expensive than expected.

Munich – “If you add up all the costs of a car, from the purchase price to all operating and maintenance expenses to the loss of value, electric cars are increasingly doing better than combustion engines,” say ADAC specialists. As part of a full cost calculation, they compared all electric cars and plug-in hybrids available on the German market with gasoline or diesel vehicles with similar engine performance and equipment – the results of the study are surprising. In many cases, the price of the electric car now beats the combustion engine. As BW24 * reports, According to ADAC, e-cars are cheaper than combustion engines.

Daimler AG: History, locations and board of directors of the automotive group from Stuttgart (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.