Most recently it appeared as if there was an ice age between the ex-president and his former vice-president. But apparently he has forgiven and forgotten everything.

Washington – Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence: a bumpy relationship. After the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and the associated death threats against Pence, there was apparently initially silence between the Republicans. Reports suggest that the ex-president failed to contact his closest associate after the attack on the heart of US democracy. And that although his life was obviously in serious danger, as reconstructions of the events showed. Instead, it was not least Trump who pushed his then vice-president onto the battlefield by publicly condemning him as a “weakling” for his refusal to join his confused conspiracy narratives surrounding the 2020 US election. The rest is history that culminated in an unprecedented attack on the Capitol.

Now Mike Pence spoke up. And found warm words for Donald Trump. Apparently he even toyed with the idea of ​​founding a joint organization to defend the “successful results of the Trump-Pence administration” of the past four years. That comes from an interview that the Republican Jim Banks from the US state Indiana gave the TV station CNN. Pence said to party friends that he had no bad feelings about Trump and that the two men continued to have a close personal friendship. And apparently plan to get more involved in the Republican Party in the coming months.

Mike Pence on Donald Trump: Ex-Vice continues to talk about friendship – and is planning an organization

“He spoke very positively about his relationship with President Trump,” said Republican Banks about the meeting with Pence the US broadcaster. “I have the feeling that they talk a lot and have the same personal friendship and relationship that they have had for four years.” These statements contrast with the fact that in the end it seemed as if Pence was trying to distance himself from his former boss. It was he, too, who obeyed the etiquette of the transfer of power in the White House and attended the inauguration of Joe Biden. While Donald Trump was leaving for Florida.

At the meeting to which Banks is referring, several Republicans appeared to have come together to discuss the future of the Republican Party. This is currently waging an internal power struggle between the heirs of so-called Trumpism and those who want to leave the Trump era behind them as quickly as possible. (aka)