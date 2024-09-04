The review, published Tuesday, found that despite the huge increase in the use of wireless technology, there has been no corresponding increase in brain cancer cases. This is true even for people who have been making long phone calls or using mobile phones for more than a decade.

The final analysis included 63 studies conducted between 1994 and 2022, evaluated by 11 research bodies from 10 countries, including the Australian government’s Radiation Protection Authority.

The study’s co-author, Mark Elwood, a professor of cancer epidemiology at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said the review assessed the effects of radio frequencies used in mobile phones, televisions, baby monitors and radar.

“None of the major issues studied showed an increased risk,” he added.

The review examined brain cancers in adults and children, as well as pituitary and salivary gland cancers and leukaemia, risks associated with mobile phone use, transmitters and broadcast stations, and occupational exposure.

The review follows similar efforts. The World Health Organization and other international health bodies have previously said there is no conclusive evidence of harmful health effects from cellphone radiation, but have called for more research.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer currently classifies these radiations as “possibly carcinogenic,” or Category 2B, a classification the agency uses when it cannot rule out a possible link.

The agency’s advisory group called for a reassessment of the rating as soon as possible given new data released since its last assessment in 2011.

The WHO assessment is due to be released in the first quarter of next year.