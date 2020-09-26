Diarrhea can also be caused by stress People who live under a lot of stress can have diarrhea problem anytime. The reason for this is that stress has a negative effect on your intestines. This leads to digestive disturbances and you may be prone to diarrhea.

Diarrhea due to fear or fear Fear or anxiety sitting in your mind about something can give you diarrhea problem. This is because when a person experiences fear, bile increases in his body. When the amount of bile increases too much, it can cause loose motion and vomiting.

Diarrhea due to indigestion You all know that diarrhea is caused by infected food or water. But if you have eaten the right food and your digestive system is not functioning properly due to any stomach problem, then in this condition you may complain of vomiting-diarrhea or diarrhea. That is, you can also get caught in diarrhea due to indigestion.

Due to any medicine Yes, vomiting, diarrhea or diarrhea can also occur due to medicines. This is because the digestive system of every person is unable to match with the components of every medicine. That is, not all medicines suit every person. In this situation, the consumption of medicines also becomes the cause of diarrhea.

Vomiting, diarrhea due to drinking milk You may be surprised to know this, but it is true that some people get vomiting, diarrhea or diarrhea after drinking milk. This happens because these people are allergic to lactic acid. -This problem due to lactic acid is called Lactose Intolerance in medical language. It is a digestive disorder. Those who cannot digest lactose, after drinking milk, have stomach cramps, flatulence or diarrhea.

A person gets upset with vomiting and loose motion due to diarrhea. Usually we think that the disease is caused only by eating infected food or drinking infected water. but it’s not like that. Because the problem of Loose Motion and Vomiting can also be due to stress and fear or fear …