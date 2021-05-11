A meteorlogical moment provided the Alhambra probably its best promotional helping hand last weekend, thanks to a combination of rain and sunshine.

It was around 20.30h on Sunday afternoon in the city of Granada when rain clouds had just started to discharge their content but sunshine still reigned over the Alhambra.

The result was a spectacular rainbow, arching over what is arguably Andalucía’s most popular monument. The contrast was stunning with the Alhambra bathed in sunshine, framed within a band of colors.

Many Grenadians whipped out their mobiles and snapped the phenomenon and posted them on social media. The one we have here was posted by @Jiraze on his or her Twitter account, which soon knocked up 7,000 responses.

(News: City & Metropolitan, Granada, Andalucia)